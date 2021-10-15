Marie C. Voegerl, age 94 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:32 pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Marie was born in Celestine, Indiana on July 12, 1927 to Basil and Frances (Schnell) Welp. She married Lawrence W. Voegerl on April 22, 1947 in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, IN. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2002.

She attended a one room schoolhouse, Bender School in Celestine as a child. She was a stay-at-home mother and grandmother for 73 years.

Marie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, and their Ladies Sodality. She was also a member of the Grandmothers’ Club in Jasper.

She enjoyed playing UNO, drinking coffee, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Jean Dollison (Kevin), Evansville, four sons, David Voegerl (Renna), Jasper, Charles Voegerl (Kay Huddleston), Jasper, Kevin Voegerl (Marla), Dubois, and Paul Voegerl (Judy Duley), Jasper, twenty grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren, one sister, Martha Lange, Huntingburg, one brother Herbert Welp, Jasper, and one brother-in-law, Leroy Voegerl (Lorene) St. Anthony.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one daughter, Norma Reynier, one granddaughter, Rene Voegerl, one great granddaughter, Olivia Voegerl, two brothers, Cletus and Al Welp, and one sister, Frieda Bellner-Messmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie C. Voegerl will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the 11am Mass time on Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.