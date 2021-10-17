Mary J. Durcholz, age 81 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:52 pm on Friday, October 15, 2021, at home surrounded by family, friends, and her beloved dog, Cocoa.

Mary was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 25, 1940, to Robert and Lucille (Hedinger) Meiring. She married Edward L. Durcholz on May 4, 1961, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

She enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, fishing, playing cards, visiting thrift stores, yard sales with her beloved friend, Jane, going to the French Lick Casino, and spending time with her dog, Cocoa.

Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Ed Durcholz, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Melinda (Andy) Hulsman, one son; Ryan and companion, Jonni, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren; Levi, Luci, Lewi Hulsman, and Tyler Durcholz, three great-grandchildren; Hadley, Anthony and Lainey Durcholz.

Preceding her in death was one brother, Robert Meiring.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary J. Durcholz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass time on Thursday, October 21 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.