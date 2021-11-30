Ella Faye (Sifrig-Hudson) Luebbehusen 71, of Jasper, IN passed away , 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with her beloved children by her side.

Faye was born , 1950, in Perry Co. Indiana, and joined her husband, Rich ‘The Love of Her Life’. They were joined in marriage on , 1968, In Huntingburg, IN. They were married 51 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard C. Luebbehusen, her mother, Ella Mae Weatherholt, Lloyd, and Elouise Hudson who helped raise her and her brother Alvin jr. (infant).

Faye worked for the Huntingburg Police Department and served the Huntingburg Community for nearly 20 years. She spent much of her free time volunteering for Southridge High School, in Huntingburg. She was a strong advocate for marginalized children and worked with Law Enforcement agencies and Domestic Violence Centers to Transfer and Promote the Safety of Women and Children. In her spare time, she volunteered at numerous local sporting events and civic activities in the Huntingburg area.

Faye is survived by her children Blake (Amy) Luebbehusen of Goshen, IN, Gretchin (Jeff) Shelton of Jasper, IN. Three grandchildren Evan (Carrie) Luebbehusen of Goshen, IN, Jacob Luebbehusen of Goshen, IN and Sierra Shelton of Jasper, IN. Her siblings, Darlene (Vaughn) Hudson-Huff of Tell City, IN, DL (Shirley) Weatherholt of Derby, IN, Ruth Ella Weatherholt of Cannelton, IN, Charlie (Margie) Weatherholt of Derby, IN. She is also survived by her youngest twin siblings whom she helped raise, Charlene (Mike) Mattingly of Cherokee, AR, and Darlene (Jeff) Gottwald of Chesterfield, MI. She was “Nana” to Blake (Amanda Radpour-Beering) Seigneurie, Zachary Seigneurie, Cody Seigneurie and Shelby Seigneurie.

Graveside services will be , 2021, at 11 am at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery..