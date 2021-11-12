Kenneth F. Tharp, age 77, of Loogootee, Indiana, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center in Newburgh, Indiana after battling exposure to agent orange during his time in the Vietnam era.

Ken was born in Vincennes, Indiana on August 25, 1944 to Fredrick G. and Sylvia I. (Jones) Tharp. He married Carolyn Cannon on August 30, 1964 in Knox County.

Ken served during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of Shoals Christian Church, the American Legion Post #147 and the Loogootee American Legion Post #120.

Ken enjoyed gardening, fishing, taking care of his chickens, spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandson, Tyler.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Tharp, Loogootee, IN, one daughter; Eva Marie Simpson, Loogootee, IN, one grandson; Tyler Simmons, Loogootee, IN, one niece; Staretta (Jeff) Vories, Vincennes, IN, one nephew, Doug (Barbara) Marvel, Wheatland, IN, one sister-in-law, Alice (Chester) Partenheimer, Jasper, IN, and one brother-in-law, Jim (June) Cannon, Loogootee, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one son, Kent Alan Tharp and one sister, Marvelene Marvel.

A funeral service for Kenneth F. Tharp will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper with burial to follow in Truelove Cemetery in Loogootee, Indiana. Mike Frances will officiate. The Loogootee American Legion Post #120 will perform military graveside rites. The pallbearers for the service will be; Jeff, Jason and Jared Vories, Doug Marvel, Tyler Simmons and Tyler Devine.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. service time on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or a favorite charity.

