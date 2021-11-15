94-year-old Richard D. Romeril, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Richard was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 19, 1927, to Harry F. and Beulah M. (Collier) Romeril.

Richard served during the World Word II era where he was stationed in Saipan in the 121st Naval Construction Battalion.

He retired from the Teamsters Union Local 135 where he was a contract negotiator and arbitrator in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was a proud republican and enjoyed reading and watching football, especially the Bears, and going to Denny’s restaurant in Jasper.

Surviving is one daughter, Heidi Stenftenagel, Jasper, IN, three sons; Rick (Terri) Romeril, Riverview Florida, Dan (Patsy) Schwab, Greenwood, IN, Mike (Beverlee) Schwab, Indianapolis, IN, five grandchildren; Aaron, Lexi, and Adrienne Romeril and Ashten Collins, and Logan Schneiderman, three great-grandchildren and two sisters.

A celebration of life service for Richard D. Romeril will be held at a later date.