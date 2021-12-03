Aline C. Satkamp, age 82, of Ferdinand, passed away at 3:13 p.m., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born February 26, 1939, in Ferdinand, Indiana, to Renus “Hans” and Matilda (Mullis) Altman; and married Eugene Satkamp on February 23, 1957, in Ferdinand. Aline was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. She enjoyed reading, coloring, flower gardening, cooking, and baking. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Satkamp, who passed away on December 6, 1998; her parents; two brothers, Dennis and Robert Altman; three sisters, Norine Hufnagel, Mitzy Sliwa, and Anna Mae Altman; and one great-grandson, Colin Schlachter.

She is survived by one son and one daughter-in-law, Bruce (Marilyn) Satkamp of Dale; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Carla (Rick) Obermeier of Fulda, Rhonda (Terry) Treat of Saint Meinrad, and Penney (Jeff) Popplewell of Jasper; by eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Aline C. Satkamp will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg. Fr. Crispine Adongo will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Saturday. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com