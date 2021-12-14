Daniel J. Racicot Jr., age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Dan was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on January 20, 1953, to Daniel Sr. and Eileen (Weitz) Racicot. He married Anne Steltenpohl on November 29, 1980, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Dan was a graduate of Holyoke High School in Massachusetts. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Western New England College, and then also attended Michigan State University.

He was music director at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, for 42 years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he was very involved, and the Jasper K of C, where he was a 4th-degree knight.

Dan was very involved in music ministry, and played for many churches in the area, playing for their funerals and weddings. He was involved in many bands in the county and started playing in clubs at the age of 13. He also enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife Anne Racicot, Jasper, IN, five children, Charelle (Greg) Snyder, Albion, MI, Mike (Jen) Racicot, Jasper, IN, Nick Racicot, Jasper, IN, Jason Racicot, Jasper, IN, John (girlfriend, Libby Dunn) Racicot, Jasper, IN, 21 grandchildren, and one brother, Bill (Linda) Racicot, of Montana.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his uncle, Aurelie Racicot, and two children, who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel J. Racicot will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Fairview cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

