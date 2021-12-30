Glenda Ann Hunt, age 75, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 4:35 p.m., on Monday, December 27, 2021, at her sister’s home in Arnold, Missouri.

She was born August 1, 1946, in Hayti, Missouri, to James Wylie and Lottie (Craig) Tull; and married Robert Eugene Hunt on June 22, 1979, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Glenda was a homemaker and former member of the Y.M.I. Auxiliary. She loved to read; and above all, her family was most important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Eugene Hunt, who passed away on July 15, 2017; and one brother, Luke Tull.

She is survived by one daughter, Cassandra “Candi” Cheatham; three stepchildren, Connie DeLa Cruz, Teresa Hughes and Randy Hunt; five siblings, Louise Mathis, James (Maria Eva) Tull, Charles (Allene) Tull, Orville (Natalie) Tull and Gary (Rona) Tull; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Heather, Kimberly, Jessica, Marina, Darren, Kaylin, Nicole and Ashley; and by great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Glenda Ann Hunt will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com