Hazel Mae Sendelweck, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Hazel was born in Ireland, Indiana, on May 25, 1932, to Delbert and Mildred (Hardin) Himsel. She married Wilfred A. Sendelweck on February 5, 1955, in the Ireland Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2012.

Hazel was a 1950 graduate of Ireland High School, and then received a degree in nursing from Deaconess School of Nursing in 1953.

She retired from Memorial Hospital where she was a registered nurse for over 40 years.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, playing cards, fishing, was an avid I.U. basketball fan, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Ann (Gary) Durcholz, St. Anthony, IN, Shannon (Jon) Elfreich, Evansville, IN, five grandchildren, Logan Elfreich, Mitchell Durcholz, Kelsey Duff, Rachel Fenneman, and William Elfreich, seven great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Catherine Kalb, Ft. Wayne, IN, and one brother, Delbert “Junie” (Sharon) Himsel Jr., Ireland, IN.

Preceding her in death is her husband and one brother-in-law, William Kalb.

A funeral service for Hazel Mae Sendelweck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and an hour before the service on Friday at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

