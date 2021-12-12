Janice M. Schaeffer, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:58 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Janice was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 30, 1939, to Alphonse and Veronica (Hopf) Henke. She married Dennis Schaeffer on November 24, 1960, and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2016.

She was a 1956 graduate of Jasper High School.

Janice worked in the office at Inwood for several years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the St. Ann’s Society.

She loved going to auctions and flea markets.

Surviving are two sisters, Marilee Henke, Evansville, IN, and Luanna Flora, Evansville, IN, and two brothers, Allen Henke, Jasper, IN, and James (Carol) Henke, Vincennes, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice M. Schaeffer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Building Fund or to a favorite charity.

