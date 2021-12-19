Kevin Charles Jordan, age 54, of English, IN passed away at his home on , 2021.

He was born on , 1967, to Russell Jordan and Janice Weingardener in New Albany, IN.

Kevin was a Jack-of-all-Trades; he loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was very proud of his time that he spent in the service, Kevin was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid Ohio State University fan and as his family puts it, he was a lovably cantankerous guy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his companion Lana Wilkes, and his siblings Shelly Jordan and Scott Weingardener.

Kevin is survived by his son Kyle (Margy) Jordan and siblings; Doug Jordan, Trish Mann, and Vanessa Jordan.

Funeral service will be on , 2021, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN.

Visitation will be , 2021, from 10:00, am until time of service.

Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge (Tick Ridge) Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhome.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kevin Jordan.