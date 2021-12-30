Mark A. Klueh, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on , 2021, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Mark was born on , 1955 to Ervin “Pepper” and Ruth (Troxler) Klueh. He married Sharon Balbach on , 1976 at Mariah Hill.

Mark worked at various factories around Dubois County before becoming disabled.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was a loving papaw to his six grandchildren and enjoyed his beloved dog, Marty. He loved reading to his grandchildren and following them in their sporting events. He enjoyed antiques, playing cards, camping and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Sharon Klueh, Jasper, IN, three daughters; Allison (Aaron) Bieker, Huntingburg, IN, Tami (Nathan) Beach, Lebanon, TN, Erika (Greg) Pope, Indianapolis, IN, one grand-daughter; Makenzie Beach, five grandsons; Cole, Jace and Owen Bieker and Mitchell and Carter Beach, one brother; Rodney Klueh.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Daryl “Stove Pipe” Klueh.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark A. Klueh will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. A burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on , 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.