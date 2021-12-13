Anthony D. “Tony” Blessinger, age 56 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:01 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Tony was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 13, 1965 to David and Rita (Kerstiens) Blessinger. He married Jennifer S. Dedrick on March 14, 1998 in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 1983, and then graduated from Ivy Tech.

Tony was a union electrician and a co-owner of B&D Electric in Washington, Indiana. He started as an apprentice with the IBEW Local 16, and worked to a Journeyman Wireman. He served as a IBEW Business Agent before purchasing B&D Electric in 2002. He served as a trustee on the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for IBEW Local 16, and was a mentor to many electrical apprentices.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, where served as a former parish council president, was an usher, served on the facility management committee, and was a pitcher for the Holy Family Dodgers softball team.

Tony enjoyed golfing with his daughter, assisting the Jasper High School Golf Program, and helping to coach basketball, softball and soccer. He maintained close relationships with his class of 1983 classmates, enjoyed volunteering and helping others, and loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Jennifer Blessinger of Jasper, one daughter, Gillian Blessinger of Jasper, parents, David and Rita Blessinger of Jasper, two sisters, Diana Fischer (Dave), Schnellville, and Janet Gleason (Ben), Ballwin, MO, two brothers, Adam Blessinger, El Paso, TX, and Matt Blessinger (Helen), Jasper, mother-in-law Inza Dedrick, Jasper, one sister-in-law, Robin Traylor (Gary), Velpen, nieces and nephews.

Preceding Tony in death were his grandparents and his father-in-law, Eldon Dedrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Antony D. “Tony” Blessinger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3pm until 7pm on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana and from 9am until the 11am Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Bereavement Meal Endowment

Fund, St. Joseph Church Backpack Buddies, or to a favorite charity.

