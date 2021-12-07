Dennis B. Fritz, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:26 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dennis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 21, 1941, to George and Marcella (Mathias) Fritz. He married Mary Ann Schlichting on November 27, 1965, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

He retired from Kimball International, where he had worked in data communications.

He was a member of the Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club and the Jasper K of C.

He enjoyed being a Ham Radio Operator and working with computers.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Fritz, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Tammy Luker, Birdseye, IN, two grandchildren, Christopher (Gina) Luker and Haley Luker, two sisters, Judy (Garry) Cagle, Florida, Carol Parson, Birdseye, IN, two brothers, Richard Fritz, Jasper, IN, Allen (Pam) Fritz, Huntingburg, IN, and one sister-in-law, Theresa Fritz, Belleville, Illinois.

Preceding him in death is one brother, Ronald Fritz.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana.

