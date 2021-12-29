Ronnie Pierce, 59, of English, IN passed away at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY on Monday, December 27, 2021.

He was born to Sherman and Shirley (Philpot) Pierce on October 23, 1962, in New Albany, IN. Ronnie married Melanie (Cummings) Pierce on June 24, 1995. He was a member of Grace Tabernacle in Elizabeth, IN. Ronnie loved to hunt and fish. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Sherman Pierce, and his brother Stanley Pierce.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 26 years Melanie, their daughter Jessica (Taylor) Melton, his mother, Shirley Pierce, his siblings, Pamela Pierce of Marengo, IN, Danny Pierce of Marengo, IN, Jerry Pierce, of Paoli, IN and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1:00 P.M at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN with Bro. Doug Byram to officiate.

Friends may visit on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 12 Noon until the time of service.

Memorial donations can be made to the family of Ronnie to help with expenses.

