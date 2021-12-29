Susan Phyllis Kemp, age 86, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:35 a.m., on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born July 21, 1935, in Huntingburg, to Donald and Mildred (Siebe) Frick; and married Larry Rex Kemp on March 27, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Susan was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, St. Mary’s Christian Mother’s; and was a Religious Ed Teacher and Cub Scout Troop Leader. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Karen Matheis; and two sisters, Bonnie Reese and Peggy Mundy.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Rex Kemp of Jasper; five children, Steve (Linda) Kemp of Dale, Scott (Barbara) Kemp of Texas, Mike (Jacque) Kemp of Jasper, Sherri (Tom) Voegerl of Huntingburg, and Jeff (Rose) Kemp of the Philippines; son-in-law, Jim Matheis of Jasper; two sisters, Donna Kunz of Florida and Helen Altmeyer of Jasper; by eighteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Susan Kemp will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Homero Rodriquez. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the church from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com