Austin Ryan Dickey, age 24, of English, IN passed away on January 1, 2022 at IU Paoli Hospital in Paoli, IN.
He was born on December 18, 1997 to Tim Dickey and Diane (Raymer) Apple in Paoli, IN.
Austin was an out going person who enjoyed the outdoors, sports and his family. His aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends loved Austin and will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his mother and step-father Diane (Raymer) and Micheal Apple and his father Tim Dickey and his brother Kris (Liz Chambers) Apple and many members of his family.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com
