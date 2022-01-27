James E. Cox, age 80, of the Alton, IN area passed away on , 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, In.

He was born on , 1941, to Ralph Cox and Mary (Parr) Cox in Cape Sandy, IN.

Jim retired from Mulzer Stone Quarry, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He was a member of the Leavenworth Masonic Lodge Post 188. He loved his family and his little dog Tiny.

Preceding Jim in death are his parents, his wife Rosemary (Byerly) Cox, and his infant son James Bryan Cox.

Jim is survived by his children Doug (Chelle) Cox and Kim (Jon) Freeman-Pannett, his grandchildren Sarah (Derrick) Phillips, Brannan Cox, Ronnie Jacob, Brittany Jacob, Mackynzie Freeman-Pannett, and his great-grandchildren Sawyer, Rose Mari, Jaxon Lily, Nolan Jamison, and Aniston.

The funeral service will be held on , 2022, at 1:00 pm at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Leavenworth, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

