James (Jim) Myron Breeden SR, 87 of Leavenworth, IN passed away on , 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on , 1934, in Leavenworth, IN. to Russell and Ellen (Ewing) Breeden.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Russ, Bill and Bob Breeden. Sisters, Mary Ellen Froman and Jean Russell.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Sandra (Lanman) Breeden. One son, Myron Breeden and one daughter Ann (Dan) Breeden-Jacobs. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Mariah Harrison, Sandreia Breeden, Jimmy Breeden and Lyndsey (Jordyn) Neal. Jim is also survived by his great grandchildren, Maverick Harrison, Woodlyn Neal, Johanna Neal and Elias Neal,

Jim was a veteran of the military. He also was an avid IU Basketball fan who loved the Hoosiers and Coach Bobby Knight. Jim was a member of the Masons, and also attended the Leavenworth Presbyterian Church and the Crawford County United Methodist Church.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by his family, He was a “wonderful man” to those who knew him.

Visitation will be held on from 10:00 A.M until the time of service at 1:00 P.M at the Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M with Bro. David Allen to officiate. Burial will be in the Leavenworth Memorial Cemetery.

