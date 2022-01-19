Margaret A. “Marge” Gadlage, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Marge was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 26, 1936, to Robert and Ardella (Schuetter) Rowekamp. She married Eugene “Gene” Gadlage on August 30, 1958, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2011.

Marge was a 1954 graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked as a teacher’s aide for 10th Street School in Jasper, served as the Dubois County Treasurer for eight years and deputy Treasurer for eight years, was a secretary and bookkeeper for Forest Products Co. and Theiman Realty, and activity assistant and activity director for Northwood Retirement Community.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, Grandmothers’ Club, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Jasper Moose Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Navy Club Auxiliary. She had been a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Eucharistic Minister for Nursing Homes and the Homebound, and softball coach for Mini and Midi Girls’ Teams.

Marge enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her card club and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Ann Neely, Jasper, IN, Sharon (Eric) Leinenbach, Bretzville, IN, one son, Greg (Nicole) Gadlage, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one sister, Betty Englert, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son-in-law, Jim Neely, and one brother, Ron Rowekamp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret A. “Marge” Gadlage will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held before the service from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana on Saturday, January 22, 2022,

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.