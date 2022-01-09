Maxine D. Fleming, age 81 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:35 pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Maxine was born on May 25, 1940, in Springfield, KY to James and Florene (Cumley) Durr. She married the love of her life and best friend, Charles E. Fleming on June 26, 1959, at the Beechland Baptist Church in Louisville, KY. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2007.

After moving from Louisville to Jasper in 1976, she worked at Vincennes University Jasper Center and later at Memorial Hospital in Jasper until retiring in 2012.

She enjoyed activities with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved animals, especially her cat, Buddy. Reading was of great enjoyment to her, and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Surviving are three sons, Chuck Fleming (Teri), Jasper, Chris Fleming (Sabrina), Plainfield, IL, and Pat Fleming (Margaret), Huntingburg, seven grandchildren, Ryan Fleming (Jamie), Elizabeth Hornickel (Dustin), Emily Fleming, Chloe Fleming, Caleb Fleming, Catie Fleming, and Camille Fleming, five great-grandchildren and nieces.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were her parents, and one brother, Dennis Durr.

A memorial visitation for Maxine D. Fleming will be held from 4 to 7:30 pm, with a prayer service at 7:30 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, IN. Masks are suggested for the visitation and prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

