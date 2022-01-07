Michael S. Schepers, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Michael was born in Germany on January 26, 1964, to Fredrick and Janet (Truelove) Schepers. He married Janelle Harding, and she preceded him in death.

Michael was a 1982 graduate of Jasper High School. He then attended Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

Surviving are one sister, Kristi (Rob) Highfill, Sulphur, IN, and two brothers, Dwayne Schepers, Jasper, IN, and Shawn Schepers, Jasper, IN, several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, and one sister, Tammy Schepers.

No services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.