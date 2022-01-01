Nellie Pearl Resenbeck, age 88, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg nursing center in Huntingburg.

She was born September 30, 1933, on the family farm in Perry County, Indiana, to Benjamin and Emma (Kendall) Eckert; and married William H. Resenbeck on August 11, 1951. Nellie loved gardening, canning and growing flowers. She was a member of the Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Huntingburg. Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, William Resenbeck who passed away on October 23, 1987; her parents; two daughters, Sandy Raisor and Cheryl White; one step-daughter, Karen Sue Pickett; five brothers, Bill, John, Russell, Herman and Victor Eckert; six sisters, Sara Sturgeon Willis, Elizabeth Wright Englert, Hettie Howell, Mabel Houchin, Alice Powell and Mamie Garland; and one grandson, Norbert Schreiner, Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheila (J.T. Tjomsland) Mueller of Huntingburg; one son, Jeff (Scott Niehaus) Resenbeck of Huntingburg; son-in-law, Randy Raisor of Huntingburg; one brother, Howard (Mary) Eckert of Huntingburg; sister-in-law, Jean Eckert of Kentucky; (4) grandchildren, Shannon Leinenbach of Ferdinand, Chris (Becky) Volz of Kentucky, Jereme (Carrah) Volz of Dale and Logan (Missy) Gill of Jasper; by (13) great-grandchildren and (3) great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Nellie Resenbeck will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Rev. William Covey will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 2nd; and also at the funeral home from 9:00-10:00 a.m., on Monday. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com