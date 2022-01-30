Phillip Jonathan “Jon” Gray, age 59, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was born November 10, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Willard and Mabel (Cummins) Gray. He was united in marriage to Emily L. Janapin on October 10, 1988, in Hawaii. Jon worked at Toyota Manufacturing in paint maintenance and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Jon enjoyed airplanes whether it was the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels or model airplanes. He was a very caring and organized person and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Gray.

Jon is survived by his wife, Emily Gray of Huntingburg, two daughters, Stephanie (Jacob) Pickerill and Jennifer (James) Dill both of Newburgh; two stepsons, Joseph (Jill) Cheetham of Phoenix, Arizona, and Robert (Alexandra) Cheetham of Tell City; his mother, Mabel Gray of Cadiz, Kentucky; two siblings, William “Tom” (Nellie) Gray of Waverly, Kentucky and James “Don” Gray of Cadiz, Kentucky; and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Phillip Jonathan Gray will be held at 6:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg . Pastor Ben Hartwig will officiate at the service. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky, on February 21, 2022. A Veteran’s Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, the day of the service . Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.nassandson.com