Diana E. Nicholson, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Diana was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 15, 1942, to Ambrose “Snipe” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Brenner) Scherer.

She is a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School and worked at Masterbrand Cabinets for 38 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper Moose, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Diana enjoyed going to the casino, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are three children, Keith (Cindy) Nicholson, Jasper, IN, Donna Messmer, Jasper, IN, Brian (Pamela) Nicholson, Summerville, SC, six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one brother, David (Rhonda) Scherer, Jasper, IN, and two brothers-in-law, John Uebelhor, Jasper, IN, and Jay Quakenbush, Lynnville, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two sisters, Sandy Uebelhor and Debbie Quakenbush.

A funeral service for Diana E. Nicholson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.