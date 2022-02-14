Jimmie D. Sorrels, age 75, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Jimmie was born in Paoli, Indiana, on June 11, 1946, to Dale and Clara Bell (Jones) Sorrels. He married Tammara Schepers on December 10, 1990.

Jimmie graduated from Eaton High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

He was a truck driver for Perkins for 18 years, and then until retirement, he owned a car dealership with his wife, from 1993-2008.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, American Legion Post #147, American Legion Riders, and Masonic Lodge #520.

He loved riding his motorcycle, being involved with the American Legion Riders, and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Tammy Sorrels, Huntingburg, IN, six children, Jesse Sorrels, Muncie, IN, Jada Sorrels, Indianapolis, IN, Jimmie Sorrels (Angela Garret), Clearwater, FL, Lora Hadley, Muncie, IN, David Lee Sturgeon (Dana), Huntingburg, IN, and Becky Rogers (Roy), Huntingburg, IN, 14 grandchildren, one sister, Sherri Hornby, Washington, IN, and one brother Dale Gene Sorrels (Linda), Chicago, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his stepfather, Homer Davidson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jimmie D. Sorrels will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in St. Celestine Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Masonic Lodge #520 will conduct rites at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.