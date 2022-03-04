Anthony “Junie” Wigand, age 91, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at home.

He was born in Ireland, Indiana on July 28, 1930, to Anthony and Clara (Dick) Wigand. He married his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Nalin, on August 14, 1952, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1948 graduate of Ireland High School. He then received his bachelor’s degree from Oakland City University and his master’s degree from Indiana State University.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving at Fort Leonard Wood.

He was a teacher at Ireland High School and Jasper High School. He also taught summer drivers education. He retired after 40 years of teaching.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, where he was a lay minister, lector, and a funeral server, and was a recipient of the Brute Society award from the parish. He was a member of the Ireland K of C, where he served as Grand Knight. He was also a member of American Legion Post #147, and the Dubois County and Indiana Retired Teacher’s Association. He was recognized as an Educator of Distinction in 2004 at Jasper High School. He was a founding member of the Dubois-Pike Credit Union. He served as an honorary mayor for the Ireland St. Patrick’s Celebration, and was also a manager for the 1963 Ireland Spuds’ semi-state team.

Surviving are his wife Dorothy Wigand, Jasper, IN, daughters, Brenda (Dan) Neukam, Carmel, IN, Sharon (Michael) Gramelspacher, Jasper, IN, Jan (George) DeLancey, Newburgh, IN, sons, Steve (Annette) Wigand, Jasper, IN, Jeff (Marianne) Wigand, Cadiz, KY, Marc (Amy) Wigand, Jasper, IN, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are three brothers, Cyril, Bernard, and James Wigand, and two sisters, Dorothy Linette, and Mary Lou Hunter.

A Mass of Christian burial for Anthony “Junie” Wigand will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be to the St. Mary Catholic Church, Oakland City University, or the Memorial Hospital Foundation – Heart Center.

