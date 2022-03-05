Cecelia A. “Cece” Obermeier, 72, of Holland, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at her home. Cecelia was born on December 6, 1949, in Ft. Knox, KY. to Ernest and Edith (Lyons) Neyenhaus. She was united in marriage to John W. Obermeier on June 8, 1968, in Siberia, Indiana. John preceded her in death on January 21, 2008.

Cecelia recently attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is three sons, John (Misty) Obermeier of Fort Branch, Tim (Brenda) Obermeier of Jasper, and Lee (Jennifer) Obermeier of Holland. One daughter, Connie (Jonathan) Fox of Elberfeld. Eight grandchildren also survive. One sister, Charlotte (Elbert) Hale of Tennyson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edith Neyenhaus.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 8th at 10:00 AM Central in St. Joseph Church in Dale, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Monday, March 7th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM Central and Tuesday, March 8th after 9:00 AM Central at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.