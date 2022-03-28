Clarence Marie Elkins, age 100 of Crystal, Indiana, passed away at 11:52 pm on , 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Clarence Marie was born on her grandparent’s farm near Hillham on , 1921, to Clarence and Ora (Archer) Wineinger. She married William Henry Elkins on , 1940, at her grandparents’ farm. He preceded her in death on , 2007.

Because her father passed away, she spent most of her life growing up on her Wineinger grandparent’s farm, as well as part of the time with her mother.

Clarence Marie attended school at Hillham, Brush College, Emmons Ridge, Crystal & Cuzco High School. She was a lifelong bookworm. Just a couple of years ago she won $100 at the Dubois Library for reading books. She encouraged her grandchildren to read and took them to the bookmobile often.

She was an expert seamstress winning grand champion awards at the fair for her dresses. She sewed many clothes for her daughter and granddaughter as well as for herself. She loved to crochet and designed and crocheted the communion cloth for Crystal Church.

She is a founding member of Crystal Community Church, where she served as the first secretary and directed the first program. She taught many classes and served as a music director for the church. As a child, she attended the Hillham and the Crystal hill churches. She sang in the Crystal Choir that traveled to southern Indiana. She also sang in the Purdue Extension Choir – Dubois County for several years and also sang in a quartet that traveled for several years.

Clarence Marie was a member of the Village Homemakers Club of Crystal, a girl scout leader, 4H leader & missionary accountant for many years. She and Bill were instrumental in the building of the Crystal Community Club where she served as a secretary.

She was a tour guide for the West Baden Dome, and she lived her life for God and in service to the church and community. She and Bill were lifelong scholars of the Bible.

She loved visiting with her mom, siblings, and the rest of her extended family.

Surviving is one daughter, Diane Elkins Wininger, Crystal, two sons, David Elkins (Marlene), Charleston, SC, and Gordon Elkins (Judy), Crystal, one daughter-in-law Virlee Ziegler-Elkins, Jasper, IN, thirteen grandchildren, Mark Elkins, Susan Thompson, Matt Elkins, Sandra Tweedie, Chad Elkins, Kirstie Lynch, Gina Chanley, Julie Neukam, Jed Elkins, Gavin Elkins, Teffany Howard, Heather Davis, and Clint Wininger, twenty-three great-grandchildren, twelve great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Marian Ragains, French Lick, and Martha Hall, Crystal.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were two sons, Ron Elkins and Garry Elkins, one brother, Cleo Hall, her parents, and her grandparents, Kinder and Alvertta (Howerton) Wineinger.

Funeral services for Clarence Marie Elkins will be held at 1 pm on , 2022, at Crystal Community Church in Crystal, Indiana, with burial to follow at the Crystal Community Cemetery. Pastor Mike Stout will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on , 2022, at the Crystal Community Church in Crystal, Indiana, and from 11 am until the 1 pm service time at the Church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Community Club or the Crystal Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com