Deborah E. Thomas, age 74, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 22, 1947, in Beaumont, Texas, to Wayne Joseph and Florence Marie (Migues) Adrian; and married Timothy Thomas on October 8, 1970. Deborah was a member of the Huntingburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. She volunteered at Shared Abundance and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Sharon Yohler.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy Thomas of Huntingburg, Indiana; one son, Craig R. (Denise) Thomas of Richmond, Indiana; one daughter, Kristen (fiancé, Scott Denney) Thomas of Hilton Head, South Carolina; two brothers, Wayne Adrian of Indianapolis, Indiana and Michael Adrian of Hilton Head, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Camden, Gabi, Cale and Ben; and by one great-granddaughter, Vivian.

A memorial service for Deborah E. Thomas will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com