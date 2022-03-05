Eugenia C. “Jeanie” Rahman, age 86 of Jasper, formerly of Ferdinand, passed away at 5:15 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Surviving is three daughters, Katharine “Kathy” Rahman, Antioch, TN, Cheryl “Sherry” Fleck (Mark) Bretzville, and Joan “Joni” Rahman, Newburgh, one son, David Rahman (Angie), Newburgh, five grandchildren, Kristi Fleck, Adam Fleck, Lydia Rahman, Cole Rahman, and Sydney Rahman, two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Quinn Fleck, one sister, Carol Knies (Paul), Jasper, one brother, Alan Hoffman (Dana), Jasper, and two brothers-in-law, Jack Goodman and Linus Tretter, both of Celestine.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were two sisters, Shirley Goodman and Mary Lou Tretter.

A Mass of Christian burial for Eugenia C. “Jeanie” Rahman will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana, with burial to follow in the St. Ferdinand church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Ann’s Sodality will pray the rosary at 2:30 at the funeral home. The family requests masks for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

