Franklin D. Clark, age 88 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 12:38 pm on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at home.

Frank was born in Martin County to Alfred and Wilma (Way) Clark. He had two marriages. His first marriage was to Frances J. Horn on December 23, 1950. They were married in Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2010. His second marriage was to Linda Martin on September 28, 2011.

Frank retired from the Jasper Corporation after many years of service.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Martin County.

He enjoyed square dancing, playing Sodoku, country music, yardwork, attending church at Mt. Zion, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Clark, Osceola, IN, four daughters, Patricia Laster, Carolina Shores, NC, Connie Conrad, Jasper, Jaqueline Poole, Jasper, and Margie Dean, Fayetteville, NC, one son, John Clark, Jasper, step-children, Donna McKay, South Bend, Lesley Perry (Rodney), Osceola, IN, and David Middleton (Janet), Michigan, nine grandchildren, Stacey Morgan, Jamie Hollinden, Derek Street, Joshua Laster, Jeremy Wilkins, Elizabeth Alles, Francesca Lawson, Julianne Conrad, and Spencer Clark, fifteen great grandchildren, and two brothers, Fred Clark, Jasper, and Thomas Clark, Florida.

Preceding him in death beside his first wife, was one son, Roger Dale Clark, one grandson, Jason D. Laster, and one step-daughter, Deborah Claeys.

Funeral services for Franklin D. Clark will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church in Loogootee, IN, with burial to follow at South Martin Cemetery in Loogootee. Pastor Caleb Moffatt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3pm until 7pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, IN and from 10 am until the 11 am service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church or a favorite charity.

