Ronald Lee “Rockin’ Ron” Spaulding, age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 18, 1964, to Silas and Beverly (Batchelor) Spaulding. He married Susan Matheis on November 10, 1990.

He was a 1982 graduate of Jasper High School. He then earned an Associate’s degree in Broadcasting from Vincennes University.

He previously worked in sales and marketing at WBDC for 29 years, and then most recently was the owner of News Now.

He was a member of the Jasper Rotary Club, where he served as Sergeant of Arms and president and organized different events. He also worked on many non-for-profit projects in many capacities, of which those projects benefited area groups and organizations.

He enjoyed collecting coins, playing Poker, and spending time with family and friends, but most especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Spaulding, Jasper, Indiana, one daughter, Shannon (Jason) Ruhe, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, William, Jackson, Zoey, and Bailey, one sister, Kimberly Street, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and one sister, Sherrie Spaulding.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

