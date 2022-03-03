Sharon J. Berkman, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, IN.

Sharon was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 19, 1953, to Wilbert and Katherine (Scott) Powers.

Sharon retired as a cosmetologist in various shops in North-West Indiana.

Surviving are three sons; George (Lori) Brown, Houston, TX, Nick (Crystal) Brown, Terre Haute, IN, Nathan Berkman, Hobart, IN, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, three sisters; Karen Brown, Lucinda Jackson and Delana Mayer.

Preceding her in death besides her parents, is one daughter Amber Berkman.

Sharon was a loved mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com