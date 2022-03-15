Steven L. Marchino, age 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 3:05 p.m., on Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home in Huntingburg.

He was born December 20, 1952, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Tom and Helen (Junkin) Marchino; and married Sandra K. (Katter) Hayes on June 28, 1997, at Salem United Church of Christ. Steve graduated from Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and practiced pharmacy for 40 years. He served as a mentor for AA. He bowled on the Monday Night Men’s League and coached high school, middle school, and youth bowlers. Steve enjoyed collecting coins, hunting mushrooms, and woodworking. He loved spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dave Marchino; and a brother-in-law, Mark Harmon.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Marchino of Huntingburg; three daughters, Amy (Ed) Dietz of Evansville, Kelley (Brent) McCloskey of Loogootee, Lori (Kevin) Jewell of Huntingburg; five sons, Chris (Chelsea) Marchino of Evansville, Tim (Lori) Marchino of Winslow, Todd (Tangula) Hayes of Ferdinand, Brian Marchino of Washington, Adam (Tabitha) Marchino of Huntingburg; two sisters, Kathy (Danny) Cochran of Bridgeport, Illinois, Sue (Kenny Cutter) Harmon of Indianapolis; one brother, Tom (Glenda) Marchino of Vincennes; a brother-in-law, Joe (Jane) Katter of Jasper; 19 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way.

Funeral services for Steven Marchino will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home, Thursday, March 17th, from 2:00-8:00 p.m., and also from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., on Friday, prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.