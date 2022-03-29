The Friends of the Ferdinand Library to have Book Sale April 1st & 2nd

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will participate in Ferdinand’s Town Wide Yard Sale on Friday, April 1st, from 10 am – 4 pm and on Saturday, April 2nd, from 10 am – 2

Our sale number is 61 on the Ferdinand News sale map. The sales can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

The two day sale will feature many areas of interests to readers of all ages. Our children’s area has a multitude of books that young people will enjoy reading or being read to. The Friends recently received a large donation of young adult books…some even have multiple copies. These books will be displayed on prominent tables as you enter the sale. The Friends have been adding to their fiction paperback and hardback collections thanks to donations from our patrons. If you have a favorite author or genre, ask one of the Friends for assistance in locating your items. Puzzles of various sizes and complexity are still available in the puzzle and game area. Kidnapped by Robert Louis Stevenson, a complete collection of Grimm’s Fairy Tales all in one book, plus a nice set of nine children’s classics are on the Feature table. Also on that table is a set of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. We have 8 of the 9 books…missing Little Town on the Prairie. You might find Paige, Ferdinand Library’s mascot hamster ( the plushie version) keeping company with several Humphrey books by Betty Birney in the same area.

The Ferdinand Historical Society will have a sale table of their Christmas ornaments

and books about Ferdinand at special prices. We will also have a table of free books to the right as you enter the sale. We ask that you keep your selected free items in bags with your name on them in that area. Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectibles/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. We are always in need of young children’s books as they tend to sell quickly at our sales. The Friends cannot take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves each month.

The Friends will have their regular Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday,

April 9th, from 10 am to 1 pm.