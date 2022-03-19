William B. Shelton

He was born on January 9, 1930 to Rollie Shelton and Etta Jane (Lewis) in London, Ky.
Bill enjoyed ginseng hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and running a sawmill. He worked as Plant Superintendent for Schmidt Cabinets in English until its closure and then he finished his working career at Woodmaster Incorp. in St. Anthony, IN. Bill and his wife, Violet, attended English Wesleyan Church and enjoyed the Eckerty Camp meeting.
Preceding Bill in death are his parents, siblings; Dan Shelton, Ray Shelton, Bennie Shelton, Marie Byerly, his son Paul Shelton and grandchildren; Misty Fitzgerald, Matthew Stewart and Hadleigh Shelton.
Surviving Bill are his wife of 64 years, Violet (Smith) Shelton, his children Rose (Wayman) Goldman, Tim Shelton, Lora Reynolds, Darren (Leigh) Shelton, Geneva (Nick) Leonard, and Pamela (Frank) Pancake, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren, his siblings; Delmar (Carol) Shelton, Dale (Pat) Shelton and Delphi Elswick, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and on Monday, from 9:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.
