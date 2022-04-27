Barbara E. Faith, age 82, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 7:10 p.m., on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born February 21, 1940, in Huntingburg, to Leonard and Lorraine (Smith) Eckert. Barbara formerly worked as a supervisor for Kimball Electronics. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3335, Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary, Jasper Moose Lodge and the Jasper American Legion. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reed “Pappy” Faith, who passed away in 1993; and one son, Donny Petry.

She is survived by three children, Joyce (companion, Gary Englert) Stilwell of St. Anthony, Ind., Mike Petry of Ferdinand, Ind. and Kathy (Steve) Buschkoetter of Huntingburg, Ind.; two brothers, Larry Eckert of Huntingburg, Ind. and Michael (Pat) Faith of Winslow, Ind.; by ten grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services for Barbara E. Faith will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Zachary Korff will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 1st. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingburg Eagles Auxiliary #3335, to benefit Riley M.I.C.U., in memory of Barb Faith. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com