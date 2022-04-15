Donald Lee Jones, 79 of Clarksville, IN formerly of Leavenworth, IN passed away on , 2022, at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN.

He was born to Charles Jones and Louisa (Alexander) Jones on , 1943, in Muncie, IN.

Donald was a retired Air Force Veteran, with over 20 years of service as a computer specialist. Before moving Donald and his wife, Carolyn Jones attended Hillview Christian Church in Marengo, IN. He enjoyed his computers, gardening, and loved to cook, every morning his wife would find him in his recliner reading scriptures from the Bible, Donald loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving Donald is his wife of 28 years, Carolyn Frances (Polen) Jones, his children; Marilyn (Lawrence) Perry, Donald (Karen) Jones, Nancy (Ahmad Abu-Akel) Jones, step-children; Kirk (Karen) Mitchell, and Lori (David) Peterson, 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and his siblings; Charlotte Patterson, Louisa Geesy, Raymona Hull, Charles Jones, Nadine Bryant, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on , April, 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN.

Visitation will be held , 2022, from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm and also on from 9:00 am until service time of 11:00 am.

Bro. Paul Walerzak and Bro. Bruce Hawkins will officiate the funeral service with burial to follow at Eckerty Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhome.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Jones.