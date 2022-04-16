James “Jim” A. Brang, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Jim was born in Jasper, Indiana on July, 24 1940, to Aloysius “Alois” and Adeline (Uebelhor) Brang. He married Rosalina “Lynn” Main in St Mary Catholic Church.

In Jim’s earlier years, he worked in the Jasper Postal Service. He retired as operations manager at Jasper Seating. He was also a part-time fishing guide at Patoka Lake.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and the Jasper K of C.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife; Lynn Brang, Jasper, IN, two daughters; Michelle (David) Montgomery, Evansville, IN, Joyce Main and Joey Wright, Jasper, IN, three sisters; Mary Lou (Ed) Beyke, Betty (Dr. Terry) Brown, Margaret (Randy) Hochgesang and two grandchildren; Connor and Claire Montgomery.

Preceding him in death was one sister; Josephine Brang and one brother; Robert L. Brang.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James “Jim” A. Brang will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, or a favorite charity.

