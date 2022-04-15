Jeffrey O. Fromme, 63, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday April 14, 2022 at Willowdale Village in Dale. Jeffrey was born November 1, 1958 in Huntingburg to Hugo & Bernadette (Gessner) Fromme. He was united in marriage to Judy Prior on December 10, 1978 in Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Jeffrey retired as a maintenance worker for Master Brand Cabinets in Huntingburg. He served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, and as a member of the Indiana National Guard for twelve years. He was a member of Ferdinand Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Fromme, two daughters, Ashley and Danielle Fromme both of Ferdinand. One brother, Randy (Diane) Fromme of Ferdinand, and two sisters, Elaine Fromme of Owensboro, KY., and Linda Meadows of Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Rich and Tim Fromme.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday April 21st in Saint Ferdinand Church, burial with military graveside rites by the Ferdinand V.F.W. will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Thursday from 7:00 to 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

