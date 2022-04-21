Linda Maxey, 82, of Ferdinand, passed away on Sunday, April 17th at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Linda was born February 27, 1940, in Owensboro to James and Ida Hazel (Payne) Greenwell. She married Robert Maxey on August 18, 1960, in St. Ferdinand Church. Linda was a retired teacher. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a former Parish Council Member. Linda enjoyed sewing, traveling, playing cards, and singing with the Celebration Singers and the church choir. Linda loved spending time with her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband, Robert; four daughters, Laura Bieker, Barb (Andy) Kordes, and Becky Gehlhausen all of Ferdinand, Maria (Tony) Bieker of St. Anthony; one son, J.R. (Nicole) Maxey of Cedar Hill, MO; three brothers, James “David” (Carol) Greenwell of Evansville, Alan (Becca) Greenwell of Chattanooga, TN. and Paul (Lana) Greenwell of Orland, FL; three sisters, Karen Winchell of Rockport, June (Rich) Russell of Chesterton, IN and Lisa Kelly of Grandview; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by sisters, Benita Greenwell, Sandra Cron, Janet Herman, CherylShourds, and in Infancy, Laura Catherine Greenwell.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26th in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church at 10:00 AM ET. Visitation will be Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com