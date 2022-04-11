Mary Alice Mullis, 82, of Fulda, passed away on Saturday, April 9th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Mary was born July 17, 1939 in Evansville to Fred and Bertha (DuPont) Hilgenhold. She married Joseph Mullis on June 14, 1958 in St. Mark Church. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2021.

Mary was retired from the St. Meinrad Archabbey. She was a member of St. Boniface Church. Mary enjoyed playing cards, baking deserts and cooking.

She is survived by three sons, James (Caroline) Mullis of Fulda, Gene (Lisa) Mullis of Ferdinand and Randy (Linda) Mullis of Huntingburg; three daughters, Peggy (Paul) Wendholt of Dale, Jackie (Wayne) Bozarth of Vienna, IL and Cheryl (Tim) Hanloh of Mariah Hill; eleven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one on the way. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and a grandchild, Megan Bozarth.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 AM CT in St. Boniface Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7:00 PM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also Thursday from 7-9:30 AM CT at the funeral home.

