Norma Lammers, age 92, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:20 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 1, 1930, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Carl and Louise (Stilz) Hagen; and married Jim L. Lammers on March 20, 1955, in Terre Haute. Norma graduated from Indiana State University in 1951; and was a member of the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. She taught home economics at Huntingburg and Holland High School, also serving as the yell leader. Norma volunteered for many organizations, including girl scouts, 4-H Clubs, and the United Methodist Women. She sang in the Huntingburg United Methodist Church choir and Celebration Singers for many years. She was a member of the Dubois County Home Extension for over 65 years and held many county offices. Norma loved to knit, crochet, and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Lammers, who died September 18, 2018; brother, Carl Hagen; and daughter, Karen Lammers.

She is survived by two sons, Mike (Mary) Lammers and Brian (Ann) Lammers, both of Huntingburg, Ind.; five grandchildren, Lance, Beth (Matt Smith), Jordan (Nicole), Brianna, and JustinLammers; and by three great-grandchildren, Carina and Lily Smith and Lexi Lammers.

Funeral services for Norma Lammers will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor David Chinn will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 26th; and also one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com