Sister Benita Biever of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 7:50 p.m., on March 30, 2022, at the monastery.

Sister Benita Biever was born Margaret Biever, on April 10, 1917, in Tell City, IN, the second of eight children of George Joseph and Anna M. (Boerste) Biever. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1937 from St. Paul Parish and made her monastic vows in 1939.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Louise Cecilia Biever; her brother Aloysius “Ish” Biever and sister-in-law Alice (Barnett) Biever; her brother Edward FrankBiever and sister-in-law Marie Catherine (Hurm) Biever; her brother Robert GeorgeBiever and sister-in-law Manetti (Eckert) Biever; her brother Charles Lawrence Biever; her brother Joseph Bernard Biever and sister-in-law Marguerite (Harpenau) Biever; and her sister Mary Agnes (Biever) White and brothers-in-law Paul C. Schneider and Leon White. She is survived by nieces and nephews and her religious family.

Sister Benita earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Benedict College and a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from St. Joseph’s College. Ina teaching career that spanned 46 years, she taught in Evansville at St. Joseph School, Christ the King School, Nativity School, and St. Benedict School, as well as St. Mary School in Washington, IN, St. Bartholomew School in Columbus, IN, St. Anthony School in St. Anthony, IN, Fulda Elementary in Fulda, IN, St. Bernard School in Rockport, IN, Holy Family School in Jasper, IN, and St. Meinrad Parish in St. Meinrad, IN.

Sister Benita also served as Director of Initial Formation for the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand and in Supportive Services at Monastery Immaculate Conception in areas including Sacristan, Bakery, Vestment Department, Infirmary Dining Room, and Kitchen. She most recently served in the Prayer Ministry in Hildegard Health Center.

Public visitation will be held in the Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Sunday, April 3from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and in the monastery church on Monday, April 4from 3:00 to 4:15 p.m. A vigil will be held in the monastery church on Sunday, April 3at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the monastery church followed by burial in the monastery cemetery. Vigil and funeral will be live-streamed at funeral.thedome.org.Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.