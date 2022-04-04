Terry M.Seger, age 58, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Velpen.

He was born August 27, 1963, in Jasper, Indiana, to Jerome J. and Jeanne (Wilma) Seger; and married Brenda Enlow on December 31, 1998. Terry was a 1982 graduate of Jasper High School; and was employed at Kimball International for 40 years. He was a member of Otwell United Methodist Church. Terry enjoyed mowing andtaking care of the family campground at Doolittle Mills with his son. He also enjoyed cutting wood, riding his Harley Davidson, good food, long naps and whatever made his wife happy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Glenn Seger.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Seger of Otwell; one son, Talon Ray Seger of Otwell; three sisters, Linda (Stephen) Parker of Buena Park, California, his twin, Sherry Seger of Bloomington, Illinois and Karen (John) Garland of Haysville, Indiana; three brothers, Steve Seger of Evansville, Indiana, Dave (Anita) and Wayne (Bonnie) Seger, both of Jasper; his godchild, Amy Soellner of Evansville, Indiana; one sister-in-law, Sue Seger; and by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Terry Mark Seger will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Otwell United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Jeff Pinney will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5th, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Pike County Center for Women’s Ministries or the Otwell United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com