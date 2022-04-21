Verena F. Kempf, age 98, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:43 a.m. on , 2022, in The Waters of Huntingburg Nursing Center in Huntingburg, Indiana.

Verena was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on , 1924, to Odillo and Pauline (Konerding) Vaal. She married Henry C. Kempf on , 1947. He preceded her in death on , 1994.

She was a homemaker, a child care provider, and she and her husband owned a Shaklee Nutritional Business.

She was previously a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and is currently a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. She was previously a member of the St. Ann’s Society, Women of the Moose, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

Prayer and her faith were a big part of her life, and she loved to pray the rosary. She loved music, reading, and her family, as they were everything to her. She was also an avid nutritionist.

Surviving are four children, Norm Kempf, Indianapolis, IN, Leon Kempf, Huntingburg, IN, Harvey (Janet) Kempf, Ft. Myers, FL, Louise “Lou” Merkel, Huntingburg, IN, five grandchildren, Jason Kempf, Lee Kempf, Jeremy Merkel, Janelle Byrd, Jace Merkel, six great-grandchildren, Dylan Kempf, Nolan Byrd, Landon Byrd, Gavin Merkel, Morgan Merkel, Lincoln Byrd, two brothers, Art (Virginia) Vaal, Jasper, IN, Tony (Linda) Vaal, of Michigan, three sisters, Irma Kempf, St. Anthony, IN, Annie Lange, Ferdinand, IN, and Mary Lee (Sylvester) Luebbehusen, Haubstadt, IN, and one sister-in-law, Viola Vaal, Ferdinand, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one grandson, Kevin Merkel, and one son, Pfc. Dennis Kempf, two brothers, one, son-in-law, Dan Merkel, Harold and Walter Vaal, one sister, Delphine “Della” Reutman, and two brothers-in-law, Lawrence Kempf and Alfred Lange.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Verena F. Kempf will be held at 2:00 p.m. on , 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

