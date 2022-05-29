Albert J. Gogel Jr., 91, of Mariah Hill passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Albert was born November 3, 1930 in Mariah Hill to Albert Sr. and Blanche (Hollander) Gogel. He was united in marriage to Mary Louise Scherzer on June 18, 1955, in New Boston. Mary Louise preceded him in death on December 16, 2018.

Albert was a lifelong member of Mary Help Of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. He was a United States Army veteran. He retired as a Local Union # 4 Bricklayers member. Albert was a member of Santa Claus American Legion Post 242. He enjoyed baseball, softball, gardening, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Surviving are seven sons, Bryant (Tina) Gogel of Fort Branch, Kelly (Laura) Gogel of Dale, Barry Gogel of Tennyson, Jan (Julie) Gogel of Fulda, Dean Gogel of Mariah Hill, Dane (Christie) Gogel of Evansville, and Travis (Kim) Gogel of Elberfeld. Two daughters, Deborah (Dean) Stein of Dale and Jacqueline (Charles) Miller of Santa Claus. Nineteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Albert was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Gogel, two sisters, Betty Weiderkehr and Juliette Burger. Six brothers, Elmer, Chester, Ralph, Butch, Claude, and Robert Gogel.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M.CDT on Thursday, June 2nd in Mary Help Of Christians Church. Burial with military graveside rites will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 1st from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM CDT at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.