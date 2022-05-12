Anne B. Racicot, age 73, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at home.

Anne was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 29, 1948, to Bernard and Viola (Sermersheim) Steltenpohl. She married Daniel J. Racicot Jr. on November 29, 1980, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2021.

Anne was a 1966 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and a home health aide.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Anne enjoyed quilting, sewing, antiquing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are five children, Charelle (Greg) Snyder, Albion, MI, Mike (Jen) Racicot, Jasper, IN, Nick Racicot, Jasper, IN, Jason Racicot, Jasper, IN, John (fiancé, Libby Dunn) Racicot, Jasper, IN, 21 grandchildren, two brothers, Kenny (Sara) Steltenpohl, and Marty (Sonya) Steltenpohl, both of Jasper, IN, and one brother-in-law, Mark Merder, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one sister, Janice Merder.

A funeral service for Anne B. Racicot will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

