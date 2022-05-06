Clarence Chris Lehmkuhler, age 96, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:51 p.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence.

He was born February 3, 1926, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Frank and Toleda (Voelkel) Lehmkuhler; and married Anna Mae Borman on April 12, 1947, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Clarence was a farmer and also retired from the mail department at Kimball International. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II. Clarence was a member of Salem United Church of Christ; and enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Anna Mae Lehmkuhler, who passed away on July 29, 2009; two siblings, Ray F. Lehmkuhler and Mabel Stone; and one grandson, Paul Robert Lehmkuhler.

He is survived by three children, James R. “Jim” (Nancie) Lehmkuhler of Huntingburg, Michael (Teresia) Lehmkuhler of Petersburg, and Mary Jane (Bud) Berger of Jasper; by (11) grandchildren and (19) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Clarence Lehmkuhler will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Pastor Jason Rea officiating. Burial will take place at Mayo Cemetery near Duff. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mayo Cemetery Association.

Clarence’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Jill Bieker with Adaptive Care and Denise Myers with Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness given to our father. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com